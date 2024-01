Nikki Haley hoping for upset in New Hampshire with record-turnout projected Nikki Haley has been campaigning in New Hampshire like her political life depends on it and in many ways, it does, as Tuesday's primary could make or break her campaign. Donald Trump is already signaling that he is looking ahead to a November rematch with President Biden. CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns and Cristina Corujo have more.