WorldView: NGOs challenge French police racism, Indian farmer dies in violent protest Six international organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have initiated legal action against France over alleged racism in law enforcement. In India, at least one farmer is dead and more than 80 police officers injured during protests against a controversial series of agricultural reforms. And Australia will compensate asylum-seekers whose personal information was exposed in a breach. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins Anne-Marie Green on CBSN AM with these and other stories from around the world.