NFL week 1: Protesting the anthem on 9/11 A number of NFL players protested the national anthem on the first Sunday of the season, which fell on the 15th anniversary of 9/11. On the field, the New England Patriots won without the help of veterans Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady; Eagles rookie Carson Wentz made a strong debut; and Jameis Winston dominated for the Buccaneers. CBS Sports' Bill Reiter discusses highlights with CBSN's Josh Elliott.