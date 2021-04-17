Live

NFL star fights for the right to smoke pot

NFL's Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle, Eugene Monroe wants the NFL to allow medical marijuana for players who need pain relief. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more on the reason why Monroe is making this case.
