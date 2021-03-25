Live

NFL assumed additional Ray Rice video existed

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL "assumed" there was more to the Ray Rice tape, but he had not seen it before Monday. Despite requests, they were unsuccessful in obtaining further evidence. Norah O'Donnell reports.
