Next steps in Israel-Hamas peace plan with ceasefire on shaky ground The Israel Defense Forces say the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is "still" in place after it was under serious threat over the weekend. The IDF launched strikes over Gaza after a deadly attack on Israeli soldiers, blaming Hamas. Hamas has rejected that claim. CBS News' Debora Patta reports from Jerusalem and Mona Yacoubian, director and senior adviser of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins with analysis.