Newtown, Costa Concordia, The Library Scott Pelley reports on the Newtown shooting and interviews a school nurse, a former classmate of the alleged gunman's, and former Secret Service members; Also, eleven months after wrecking at sea, the Italian luxury liner awaits one of the most expensive and daunting salvage operations ever; And, no one is allowed to borrow a book from the Vatican Library except the pope. And no wonder: the archive holds some of the oldest and most precious works of art and treasure known to man.