Newborn endangered kangaroo emerges from mother's pouch Zookeepers at Sydney's Taronga Zoo finally got a glimpse of the newborn Goodfellow's tree kangaroo after nine months of waiting. The endangered species has the longest pregnancy term of any marsupial - 45 days. The mother, called Qwikia by her carers, gave birth on September 4, 2013, but this was the first time the baby began to peep out from his mother's pouch.