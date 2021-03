New York Times Opinion film looks at nurses' role in fighting COVID-19 A short film by the New York Times' Opinion is looking at the crucial role nurses have played in the COVID-19 pandemic. "Death, Through a Nurse's Eyes" follows some front-line workers as they work in an Arizona intensive care unit. Lucy King, a senior video journalist for Opinion Video at the Times, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the film.