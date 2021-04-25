New York Times investigation on how Russia tampered with U.S. election The New York Times investigates how the Kremlin hacked, then leaked tens of thousands of emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman. National security correspondent David Sanger discusses how a "series of people asleep at the wheel" -- including the FBI -- the White House's slow reaction and "missed signals" failed to prevent the Russian intrusion. "CBS This Morning" asked for comment from the FBI, the White House, the DNC, the Republican National Committee and the Trump transition. We did not immediately get a response.