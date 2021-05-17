New York prosecutors seek cooperation of Trump business associate in probe
Prosecutors in Manhattan are seeking the cooperation of a longtime confidant of Donald Trump in the high-profile probe into the former president's financial dealings. The Wall Street Journal was first to report prosecutors subpoenaed records of a private school where the grandchildren of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg are students. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joined "CBSN AM" to explain this move.