Local Matters: New York City voters head to polls to pick next mayor Primary day is underway in New York City, where voters are casting their ballots for a new mayor. Ranked-choice voting is also being rolled out for the first time in a citywide election that allows voters to rank their top choices, instead of picking just one. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the impact of the new system on the elections.