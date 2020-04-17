New York hospital sees slowing rate of new coronavirus cases A Long Island, New York hospital said it has discharged more coronavirus patients than they've admitted over a 72-hour period, a welcomed sign for the state at the epicenter of the U.S.'s outbreak. In New Jersey, a nursing home that was found to be holding 15 bodies of COVID-19 victims reportedly did not tell the family of one resident that the facility had virus patients at all. David Begnaud also looks at Louisiana, where a hospice has opened dedicated to coronavirus patients, which allows their families to see them.