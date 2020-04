NY compared to "disaster zone" over pandemic New York is reporting over 76,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, remaining the epicenter of the U.S.'s outbreak. Over 1,700 New York residents have died of the illness. Hospitals across the city say their ICUs are nearly full as Governor Andrew Cuomo warns the worst may still be three weeks away. Mola Lenghi reports from the Navy hospital ship, the USS Comfort, which is docked outside of New York City.