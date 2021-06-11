Live

Watch CBSN Live

New York City's ranked-choice voting, explained

New York City is using ranked-choice voting for the first time in its mayoral primary this month. So, how does the ballot work? And how does it determine the eventual winner? CBS News’ Adam Brewster explains what voters need to know — in one minute
