New York City announces return to full-time in-person learning as COVID-19 cases drop New York City plans to put an end to remote learning. CBS News' Mola Lenghi reports on the change in the nation's largest school district. Then, Dr. Ebony Jade Hilton, co-founder and medical director of Goodstock Consulting and an associate professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the day's coronavirus headlines.