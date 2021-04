N.Y. bombing suspect consumed multiple terror ideologies, sources say The man investigators say is responsible for a bombing spree that injured 29 people in New York and New Jersey is behind bars. Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, was taken into custody after a shootout with two police officers in Linden, New Jersey. Federal law enforcement sources tell CBS News they found writings from Rahami that reveal how he may have been radicalized by various terror ideologies. Jeff Pegues reports.