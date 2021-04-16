Live

New video released of Brussels terror suspect

Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying of the suspects responsible for the Brussels terror attack, after releasing new video of the suspect who got away. CBS News reporter Elaine Cobbe joins CBSN with the latest details.
