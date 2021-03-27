Live

New VA secretary talks to "60 Minutes"

Bob McDonald, the new secretary of Veterans' Affairs, says more than 1,000 employees will be punished for the VA hospital scandal. He sat down with Scott Pelley for an interview, which will air Sunday on "60 Minutes."
