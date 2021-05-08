Live

U.S. slaps new sanctions against North Korea

The White House unveiled new economic sanctions Tuesday against North Korea. The announcement came a day after North Korea was added to a U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism. CBS News' Mola Lengi reports.
