Live

Watch CBSN Live

New research shows promise in male birth control

An international study found experimental birth control injections for men are almost as effective as the pill for women. Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why the gender gap in contraception may not close anytime soon.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.