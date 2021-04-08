Live

Watch CBSN Live

New poll: Carson pulls nearly even with Trump

A new CBS News/New York Times poll shows that Ben Carson is pulling away from the rest of the GOP field, and closer to Donald Trump. CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes has more on the neurosurgeon's surge in popularity.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.