New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham calls potential Medicaid cuts a "disaster" Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, whose state has the highest Medicaid enrollment per capita, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the potential Medicaid cuts being discussed by Republicans in Congress are "very simply an effort to destroy health care as we know it, to rip it away from everyday Americans, make it more costly for everybody else."