New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy projected to win reelection in tight race After a tense day of vote-counting that was too close to call, CBS News is projecting incumbent New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, will keep his job. The Star Ledger and NJ.com politics reporter Matt Arco spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about why this was such a close race and the possibility that Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli could contest the results.