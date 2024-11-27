Watch CBS News

New Jersey farmers face uncertainty amid drought

Before temperatures dip to single digits, the cranberry bogs at the Lee Brothers Cranberry Farm in South Jersey will have to be flooded to keep the fragile buds from drying out amid unprecedented drought conditions. Elaine Quijano explains.
