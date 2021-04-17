Live

New Jersey family pockets Powerball winnings

Friday was pay day for pastor Pearlie Mae Smith and her seven children. The New Jersey family picked up their winnings from last week's Powerball jackpot, a whopping $429 million. Jericka Duncan reports.
