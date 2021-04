New Iowa poll shows preference for non-politicians in 2016 race The latest poll of Iowa Republicans shows a tightening race and a preference for non-politicians. Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson is surging and ties Donald Trump for the top spot at 23 percent. Carly Fiorina is next with 10 percent, followed by Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Scott Walker. Bloomberg Politics managing editor John Heilemann joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the 2016 race for the White House.