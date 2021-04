New films of the 2016 holiday season and early Oscar buzz The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the biggest weekends of the year for moviegoers. Disney's animated movie, "Moana," is on track to make more than $80 million over the five-day holiday weekend. But it's just one movie making headlines this fall. Movie critics A.O. Scott of the New York Times and Dana Stevens of Slate join "CBS This Morning" to share their picks for must-see movies.