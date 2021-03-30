Live

New England digs out after monster blizzard

Millions of people in New England are digging out of one of the worst winter storms in history, with some towns receiveing up to three feet of snow. The blizzard is blamed for at least three deaths. Anna Werner reports from Boston.
