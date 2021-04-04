Live

Watch CBSN Live

New device a breakthrough for teen with epilepsy

17-year-old Johnny Escolero is the first patient on the West Coast to receive a new implantable device to reduce epileptic seizures. The AspireSR can help protect patients from dying in their sleep. KCBS-TV's Kristine Lazar reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.