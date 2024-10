New details revealed in case of Washington state teen charged with killing his family Police say the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, who allegedly killed five of his family members in Washington state, called 911 and claimed that it was his brother. He told officials his 13-year-old brother "just shot my whole family and committed suicide too." According to investigators, the claim directly contradicts that of the teen's 11-year-old sister who was able to escape after being shot.