New details on suspects behind Paris attacks Security services are moving in aggressively on the network behind Friday’s terror attack in Paris. French reports say the mastermind of the operation, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, is a Belgian citizen of Moroccan descent who is believed to be in Syria now. Police have also issued an international arrest warrant for suspected terrorist Salah Abdeslam, born in Belgium and believed to have been the logistics man. Elizabeth Palmer reports from outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris.