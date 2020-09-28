New details in Breonna Taylor case: Ballistics report, bodycam video raise questions in shooting In newly published video obtained by Vice News allegedly showing the moments after the police raid that killed Breonna Taylor, one of the officers is purportedly walking the scene of the shooting; a potential departmental violation. The Kentucky State Police ballistics report also does not conclude that it was Kenneth Walker's weapon that shot a police sergeant in the leg. Adriana Diaz has the details.