New book "Lobizona" uses folklore and magic to highlight the experience of undocumented immigrants Argentina-born author Romina Garber is out with a new novel, "Lobizona," which tells the story of undocumented immigrant Manu as she discovers hew new, and illegal, magical powers. Garber joined CBSN to discuss her book, including how her Argentinean background influenced her writing and how difficult it is to navigate immigrant identity in the U.S.