New book goes behind the scenes of Afghanistan war For years, U.S. military and political leaders were outwardly optimistic about the situation in Afghanistan, but a new book reveals that behind the scenes they weren't so confident. Craig Whitlock, author of "The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War," spoke with Laura Podesta on CBSN about what he unearthed, as well as a close call then-Vice President Dick Cheney had with the Taliban.