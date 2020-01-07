Iran Tensions
Australia Fires
Pompeo Speaks
Puerto Rico Earthquake
Bolton Offers Testimony
Mystery Illness In China
CES New Technology
Iran threatens U.S. as deadly stampede forces delay of general's burial
Deadly quake rocks Puerto Rico, causing power outage
Air Force stages "elephant walk," launches 52 fighter jets in a row
Watch live: Pompeo speaks amid heightened tensions with Iran
U.S. starts collecting DNA from some migrants, including teens
Mom of baby facing end of life support: "Give her a chance"
Iran vows "proportionate" retaliation for U.S. killing of top general
20 California firefighters head to Australia as new threat looms
Rascal Flatts announce farewell tour
U.S.-Iran Tensions
Defense chief says U.S. has no plans to withdraw from Iraq
McConnell slams Democrats for rushing to "downplay Soleimani's evil"
What to know about the president's war powers & limitations when it comes to Iran
Pelosi: House will vote on war powers resolution this week
Iran's supreme leader weeps over casket of slain top general
Rubio: U.S. strike on Iranian general "had to happen"
Petraeus: "Impossible to overstate" significance of Soleimani strike
Murphy: Iran strike opens "Pandora's box" endangering U.S. officials
Pompeo says U.S. will "do our best" to release intel on Iran threats
Continue