New book "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show" dissects Trump's final days in office A new book is dissecting the final days of former President Trump's time in office. "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show" takes readers through the Capitol insurrection on January 6 and Mr. Trump's role in the chaos. The book's author, ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.