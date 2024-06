What to know about Biden's new program for undocumented spouses President Biden unveiled sweeping new action Tuesday to offer legal protections to roughly 500,000 undocumented migrants nationwide. The new plan is the largest expansion of immigration policy since "DACA," or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, during the Obama years. CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez and Weijia Jiang have the latest.