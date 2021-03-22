Live

New airport security measures focus on phones and laptops

As security concerns deepen over potential terror threats involving U.S.-bound aircraft, TSA officials are turning their attention to portable electronic devices. Fresh intelligence suggests extremist groups remain focused on developing difficult-to-detect explosive devices, leading security officials to increase checkpoints in many foreign airports and requiring passengers to turn on their electronic devices before boarding. Bob Orr reports.
