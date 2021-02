"Never Miss Super Bowl Club" members keep streak alive despite COVID-19 restrictions This Super Bowl there will be far fewer fans in the stands. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, has a capacity of around 75,000, But due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 25,000 will be allowed in. Three fans, however, managed to make the cut, keeping one of sports fandom's most impressive streaks alive. Jamie Yuccas has their story