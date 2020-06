Netflix CEO donates $120 million to HBCUs, says he wanted "to really go big" Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin are personally giving $120 million dollars to be split among Morehouse College, Spelman College and the United Negro College Fund. The donation, announced first on "CBS This Morning," is the largest single individual gift ever made to support scholarships at historically black colleges and universities.