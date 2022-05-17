Watch CBS News

Nestlé flies baby formula to U.S. amid shortage

Nestlé is flying Gerber formula from its plants in Switzerland and the Netherlands to the U.S. amid a baby formula shortage. The company said it will specifically import two brands of hypoallergenic milk for babies intolerant to cow milk protein.
