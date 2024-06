Nearly half of Gen X say they'll need a miracle to retire, study finds The oldest members of Generation X are turning 59, but a new study from investment bank Natixis shows a stark picture of how much money they've set aside for retirement. The study found the average retirement savings of Gen X households is only about $150,000, with nearly half of the participants saying they would need a miracle to ever retire. CBS News contributor Javier David has more on the study.