Nearly 4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week The Labor Department's latest report says roughly 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week. The figure, comparatively lower than the last five weeks, brings the six-week total to 30 million U.S. workers filing jobless claims. The devastating total reflects the coronavirus pandemic's effect on the economy, despite trillions of dollars in stimulus spending. Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to break down the staggering figures.