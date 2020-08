Nearly 30 years after their homecoming coronation, reunited duo ties the knot at their alma mater It was a wedding decades in the making, between two former New Jersey college classmates. They say they never could have imagined it. Greg and Janet Dabice were married August 1 on the football field of Montclair State University, nearly 30 years after they were crowned the school's homecoming king and queen on the very same field. Errol Barnett reports on their unlikely royal reunion.