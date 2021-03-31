Live

NCAA penalizes Syracuse head coach

The NCAA has put the Syracuse University basketball team on probation for five years for several violations. And, long-time Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim has been suspended for nine conference games next year. Vinita Nair tells us more.
