Navy sailor reacts to wife's pregnancy surprise

While her husband was serving in the Navy overseas, a California mom was secretly carrying their child. Natasha Daugherty surprised her husband, Chris, with the pregnancy when he returned home. Jamie Yuccas spoke with the couple.
