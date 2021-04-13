Live

Watch CBSN Live

NATO implores Russia to deescalate "immediately" amid buildup of troops at Ukraine border

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met Tuesday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels amid increasing concerns over Russia's buildup of forces along the Ukrainian border, including in occupied Crimea. At a joint press conference, Stoltenberg called the amassing of 80,000 troops "unjustified" and asked that Russia "deescalate immediately." CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins CBSN with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.