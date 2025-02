National Labor Relations Board member speaks out after historic termination Gwynne Wilcox, the former chair of the nation's top labor watchdog, the National Labor Relations Board, was fired by President Trump last week. It's the first time a board member has been removed from the agency in its nearly 90-year history. Wilcox spoke exclusively to CBS News' Jericka Duncan about her case, saying it could have major consequences for workers' rights nationwide.