Nashua police investigate road rage incident caught on tape An alleged road rage incident in Nashua, New Hampshire, was caught on camera Sunday. A witness began recording the altercation when she heard beeping and yelling at an intersection. The video shows a female driver walking up to another car. The male driver in that vehicle got out of his car and pushed the woman forcefully to the ground. Nashua police have identified both drivers and are interviewing witnesses. No charges have been filed.